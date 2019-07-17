Android and iOS set to get a suite of inclusive emojis... and a skunk

STOP THE PRESSES! We have some of the hottest tech news for you - Android and iOS are set to get a bunch of new emojis; be still our collective beating heart.

As it's World Emoji Day - yet another example of just how doomed humanity is - Google and Apple have both shown off a suite of new emojis coming later this year.

The mind boggles at what they could be... perhaps finally there'll be a dildo emoji to prevent any further erosion of the aubergine's reputation. Or maybe the clown emoji that's somehow disturbingly creepy in every guise will be purged with the fire of cleansing code.

Well no. That's not happening. But rather Cupertino and Mountain View have taken a more inclusive take on their upcoming emojis -on the whole, at least.

For example, both showed off takes on a woman in a wheelchair, a guide dog, a flexing prosthetic arm and a blind bloke depicted by a cheerful chappy striding along with a stick in front of him. Both emojis also come in female and male versions. We won't argue with any of that; we're all for more inclusiveness and accessibility.

There are also options to change the colour of the holding hands emoji, and nd there'll be a suite of India-centric emojis, including one doe a Hindu temple and a sari.

But then it seems like both companies took a swig of some funny juice and decided that for a few emojis anything goes. As such there are takes on a skunk, flamingo, orangutang, and sloth.

We can certainly see the use of a skunk emoji to suggest that someone is in dire need of a bath .nd the sloth one is clearly an easy way to depict one is lazy. But we're not sure how the other two translate into so-called emoji speak.

Maybe you've stubbed your toe and are limping and wish to explain it in one go, then perhaps the flamingo standing on one leg emoji might fit the bill.

The orangutan emoji has the ape looking confused in Apple's version and scratching its noggin in Google take. So we suspect it could be good to convey a degree of puzzlement at some one's message, perhaps when they declare they don't like tacos or decide not to drink at an event on a hot summer's day.

So when should you expect these emojis to pop up? Well, Apple will push them out with the iOS 13 update and into iPad OS and other updated operating system bits for its iDevices and Macs. And Google will plonk them into the Android Q beta right away, and the full release will naturally have the new emojis.

Those of you who want more serious news or some technical stuff to chew over, we got you. µ