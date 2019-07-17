Apple's new MacBook Air features a downgraded SSD

APPLE'S NEWLY-LAUNCHED Macbook Air seemingly features a slower SSD than its predecessor.

The "new" MacBook Air was shown off last week, and though rumours had pointed to an under-the-hood upgrade, Apple simply equipped the skinny laptop with a True Tone display and a slightly-reduced £1,099 price-tag.

That price cut can likely be credited to a downgraded SSD, with French website Consomac, using the Blackmagic Disk Speed benchmarking test, this week confirming that the read speeds of the new SSD are slower than the previous-gen model.

A test of the 2019 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage showed write speeds of 1GB/s and read speeds of 1.3GB/s; the equivalent model released in 2018 featured write speeds of 920MB/s and read speeds of 2GB/s. While write speeds are slightly better than on the year-old machine, read speeds have dropped 35 per cent.

While it's unlikely that the average MacBook-wielder - you know, the type you'll find in a hipster coffee shop - is unlikely to notice the downgrade, those who handle large files may notice more of a lag.

Still, those using a MacBook for such intensive tasks would be better off with a MacBook Pro, which also got an upgrade last week.

The new 13in "entry-level" model now ships a 2.3GHz 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with Intel's Iris Plus 665 Graphics; Apple claims the machine, which can reach turbo speeds of 3.8GHz, is "two times more powerful" than the previous model.

The 13in MacBook Pro also now comes with the Touch Bar that, until now, has been reserved for the more expensive models, along with a Touch ID sensor and a True Tone Retina display.

The new MacBook Pro, which packs 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage as standard, can be picked up now for £1,299. µ