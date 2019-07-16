AMD Radeon RX 5600 leak points to an entry-level Navi GPU

AMD WAS NEVER GOING TO SETTLE with just two mainstream Navi graphics cards, and a fresh leak points towards an entry-level model on its way in the form of the Radeon RX 5600.

The leak comes courtesy of CompuBench benchmarks spotted by reliable leaker Komachi, and going by the specs detailed, the GPU in question looks like a cut down take on the Radeon RX 5700.

[CompuBench] Compute Performance of AMD 7340:C1 https://t.co/Z1Z513X4aP

GFX ID = GFX 1012 (Navi 14).

CL_DEVICE_MAX_COMPUTE_UNITS : 12. (24).

*(CompuBench displays half of the actual CU number (RDNA GPU Only).) — 比屋定さんの戯れ言@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) July 12, 2019

The card looks like its using the Navi 14 architecture, which as WCCFtech detailed, is a lower-end take on Navi; the Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT use Navi 10 architecture at their GPU hearts.

In terms of specs, the Radeon RX 5600, as we'll call it for now, comes sporting 24 compute units and a total of 1,536 stream processors, along with 4GB of video memory and a clock speed of 1,900MHz.

That's about all there is when it comes to specs. But we can see the Radeon RX 5600 competing with Nvidia's non-RTX takes on its Turing architecture, notably in the form of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GTX 1660, and GTX 1650.

Initial reviews of the Radeon RX 5700 show it offering performance in the same ballpark as Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 and RX 2070, so we can't expect a cut-down version of the card to compete with Nvidia's RTX cards.

One could argue that the Radeon RX 580 and RX 590 are already challengers to the GeForce 16-series lineup when it comes to the balance of price and performance. But those Radeons are based on AMD's ageing GCN core GPU architecture, and AMD now has RDNA, on which the Navi architecture is based, as its new graphics poster child. So the RX 5600 is potentially a new way of refreshing its lower-end card and more budget-friendly options with a new core architecture.

Of course, on paper specs are one thing and real-world performance is another. So there's a good chance that the Radeon RX 5600, if it does indeed exist will punch above its weight. Time and testing will, as ever, tell. µ