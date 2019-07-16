Huawei could be back in the US game in 'two to four weeks'

US AUTHORITIES may start issuing licences for companies wanting to work with Huawei in two to four weeks.

A report from Reuters says that a senior official had confirmed the decision which will break the current deadlock over Huawei's current 'effective ban' from trading with US companies.

Huawei has been placed on the government's ‘entity list' which forbids any US-based firm to deal with them.

The repercussions of this have been huge, blocking access not only to chip components but to the Android operating system on which currently power its mobile device range.

The issue with Huawei (amongst many) is the company's provision of 5G infrastructure to US mobile carriers to power their 5G networks. Questions remain about Huawei's potential links to the Chinese government, and as such, the potential for ‘back-doors' to allow eavesdropping by Chinese security.

It's thought that most of Huawei's previous partners will apply for a licence.

For Huawei, that's not enough. A spokesman said in a statement: "…the Entity list restrictions should be removed altogether, rather than have temporary licenses applied for US vendors. Huawei has been found guilty of no relevant wrongdoing and represents no cybersecurity risk to any country so the restrictions are unmerited."

At present, companies are still allowed to maintain existing devices with updates and replacement parts, but future devices are completely banned by Executive Order.

Exactly how Huawei's future relationship will work is still not entirely clear. It's not known, for example, if Google will need such a licence for the supported version of Android going forward, whether it will apply for a licence, and if Huawei, which has been working on a replacement operating system for some time, will want to take Android back anyway.

It's thought that the "Harmony" operating system will run on mobiles and desktops, creating a Huawei ecosystem for the intrepid.