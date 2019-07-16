Smart meters in England are mysteriously switching to Welsh

THE UK'S troubled smart meter rollout has hit another slight bump in the road, and it's a bit of a mystery.

Customers of Bulb, a challenger energy company with over a million subscribers attracted by its promise of renewable energy as standard, have noticed that the displays that are supplied with their meters have gone native.

Welsh native, that is.

Inexplicably, the displays have switched from showing English explanations of the screen to Welsh, and MoneySavingExpert says it has received complaints dating back several months.

Here's the thing - a lot of the people aren't in Wales. Or near Wales. And you can be pretty sure none of them knows Welsh.

As anyone who has made a misguided misfire with their mobile phone knows, if the interface is in Welsh, then the menus are in Welsh, meaning that if you don't know Welsh, then you will struggle to work out how to change it back to English. English, in Welsh, is 'Saesneg' by the way. Glad we could help.

Bulb says that the problem has occurred in around 200 cases and that it takes five steps to fix it, though if you don't know Welsh, you'll need to get Bulb to talk you through it by way of numbers of button pushes.

"While we think Welsh is a great language, we understand that in many cases people will want their display to be in English." it jibbered in a statement.

"Luckily the solution is just a few button presses away and language settings can be changed in less than 10 seconds."

There's been no explanation as to what happened to cause the glitch as far away as the south coast.

The Welsh language is spoken by one in five Welsh citizens, with aggressive targets to increase that number by 2050. Although most people who speak Welsh can also speak English, many particularly in North Wales, use it as a first language.

The UK government's official target for the switchover to smart meters for all households is the end of 2020, though several reports suggest it is unlikely to come anywhere close to that, with others questioning the potential security risks.

Incidentally, 'newid cyflenwr ynni' in Welsh means 'changing energy supplier'. Another top tip there. μ