iOS 13 beta exposes iCloud Keychain passwords and usernames

IT MAY STILL BE IN BETA, but a bug has been discovered in iOS 13 could allow opportunistic hackers to gain access to the 'Website & App Passwords' section of the operating system's settings.

The bug, which also affects iPadOS, was flagged on Reddit and detailed by iDeviceHelp on YouTube, which noted that by repeatedly tapping the Website & App Passwords option in Settings, Face ID and Touch ID authentication prompts can be bypassed.

This allows for access to iCloud Keychain passwords, which pretty much means access to a whole suite of usernames and passwords stored by Apple's cloud service. We can envision the potential for another iCloud hack, only with leaked nudes of early adopter Apple fanatics rather than celebs indulging their promiscuous sides.

Apple has apparently been informed of the bug through a Facebook post, but the Cupertino crew has yet to acknowledge it. We imagine that in typical Apple fashion a fix will be quietly pushed out and Apple pootle along as always with the 'just works' phrase ringing in its head.

And in fairness to Apple, this is a bug in a beta of iOS rather than the full-fat version, and bugs are more than expected in such early-takes on software updates.

While the bug could also expose a load of sensitive data, it's arguably not much of a risk as a data thief would first need to have access to an iPhone or iPad that was unlocked to begin with and then have knowledge of the relatively niche bug.

But a bug is a bug, and it's up to us dear readers to let you know about it and the extra risk iDevice users might be letting themselves into if they decide to go down the iOS 13 beta route. µ