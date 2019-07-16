Twitter users fume as social network rolls out 'atrocious' redesign

Twitter's all-new design is rolling out, whether you like it or not

NONSENSE-PEDDLING WEBSITE Twitter has rolled out its first major redesign in seven years and, naturally, it hasn't gone down well.

The web makeover sees the social network unifying its mobile and desktop websites; there's a new stripped-back aesthetic with an overhauled left sidebar, the option to bookmark tweets, an Explore feature, and an, er, darker dark mode. Of course, there's still no edit button.

Twitter is touting its new-look, which helpfully hasn't yet rolled out to us INQ staffers, as "a refreshed and updated website that is faster, easier to navigate and more personalized."

Elsewhere, you'll find a function to more easily toggle between multiple Twitter accounts directly from the navigation bar, and an all-new Direct Messages section that's been expanded "so you can see your conversations and send messages all from the same view."

"Today is a big step as we continue building Twitter to best serve the people who use it every day," Twitter swooned. "This update also gives us a much stronger foundation to build on so we can continue to bring you updated features faster than before.

"We're looking forward to hearing what you think about our new site, so check it out and take it for a spin at Twitter.com."

Twitter probably isn't enjoying the feedback as much as it had hoped, as users of the hate-spouting website have been quick to slam the redesign.

Horrible. Twitter didn't need this atrocious fucking """redesign""" you fucking apes.



This legitimately looks like fucking shit. Nobody asked for this. Fuck off. https://t.co/vI9ZEhqMjN — Techdeath Avali seeing Symphony X in August (@NucIearFuture) July 16, 2019 Friends, some bad news: The new twitter redesign has been thrust upon me. It's too late for me, but there's still time to save yourselves. Gouge your eyes out now, while you still can. Invest heavily in spoons. — skoo (@skoopac) July 16, 2019 You can't fool me. The #TwitterRedesign is fucking Facebook! — del james (@deljamesgang) July 16, 2019 twitters UI designer needs to be fired. holy fuck who thought it was a good idea to make the desktop UI fucking mobile?? #TwitterRedesign — Circuitkun (@Circuitkun) July 16, 2019

Those not, er, fond of Twitter's new look will be pleased to hear that it's not optional and will be rolling out to everyone over the next few days. µ