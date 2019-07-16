Windows 10 May 2019 update is causing GPU borkage on some Surface Book devices

'Have you tried turning it off and on again?'

MICROSOFT HAS BLOCKED some Surface Book 2 devices from installing the Windows 10 May 2019 update after discovering that it's causing GPU borkage.

The glitch-prone update, which has already screwed-up AMD systems, Windows Sandbox, and PCs with external storage attached, is now wreaking havoc on high-end Surface Books that use a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU.

The issue, which Microsoft has detected almost two months after first releasing the May 2019 update, is causing the graphics card somehow disappear from the Device Manager. This, in turn, is forcing the system to fall back on its integrated GPU which can cause some performance intensive apps and games to crash or fail to open

"Microsoft has identified a compatibility issue on some Surface Book 2 devices configured with Nvidia discrete graphics processing unit (dGPU)," Redmond fessed. "After updating to Windows 10, version 1903 (May 2019 Feature Update), some apps or games that need to perform graphics-intensive operations may close or fail to open."

Microsoft said that until engineers can fix the problem, it was going to block the update from being downloaded by those models.

"To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on Surface Book 2 devices with Nvidia dGPUs from being offered Windows 10, version 1903, until this issue is resolved," it added.

For those Surface Book 2 owners who've already upgraded to the May 2019 update, Microsoft recommends, er, turning it on and off again.

"To mitigate the issue if you are already on Windows 10, version 1903, you can restart the device or select the Scan for hardware changes button in the Action menu or on the toolbar in Device Manager," the firm said.

However, as noted by ZDNet, there are some reports of machines locking up after selecting 'Scan for hardware changes'. µ