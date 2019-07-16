Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus is all about gaming gains

QUALCOMM HAS GAMING PHONES in its sights with the reveal of the Snapdragon 855 Plus.

While the SoC has pretty much the same octa-core design as the vanilla Snapdragon 855, which you'll find in the likes of the OnePlus 7 Pro, its Kryo CPU now runs up to 2.96GHz, with the Adreno GPU offering a 15 per cent boost in performance.

This extra performance will be targeted at gaming, so we can expect to see future Razer Phone and Asus ROG Phone handsets to come sporting the chipset. But Qualcomm is also touting it for use in virtual, augmented, and so-called extended reality features; think smartphone-powered and standalone VR handsets as well as more advanced smartphone apps that make use of AR features.

"Snapdragon 855 Plus will raise the bar for elite gamers with the increase in CPU and GPU performance and elevate experiences for 5G, gaming, AI and XR, which is something our OEM customers look to us to deliver," said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management at Qualcomm Technologies.

"Snapdragon 855 Plus is our most advanced mobile platform to date and will build upon the success of the 2019 Android flagship Snapdragon 855 5G mobile platform."

The new SoC will also come with support for 5G as well as 4G LTE, so we can expect to see phones touting the chip to also be geared up for running game streaming services like Microsoft's xCloud and Google's Stadia service across a mobile broadband connection.

For folks not interested in mobile gaming or AR and VR experiences, the reveal of the Snapdragon 855 Plus is probably not going to be the most exciting news, nor is there likely to be a huge difference in real-world performance between the new chip and its lesser-powered sibling. But it does show there's an appetite for mobile gaming tech, which is not a big surprise given the rise of battle royale games like Fortnite on smartphones and tablets. µ