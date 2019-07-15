Alan Turing is the new face of the £50 note

ALAN TURING has been chosen as the latest face of the £50 note.

The new note, due for release into circulation in late-202, will feature Mr Turing on the reverse, replacing fellow scientists Matthew Boulton and James Watt.

Turing, who had previously been nominated for the £10 note, is credited with creating the first ‘modern' computer and his inventions were used in the war effort, leading to the cracking of the Enigma code used by the Axis forces in World War II.

It will be the first £50 note to use a polymer - already rolled out for the £5, £10 and £20 denominations.

The face was always going to be from the world of science, with public suggestions invited in the run-up to the decision. Turing was always a front-runner after being voted 'The Greatest Person of the 20th Century' in a BBC poll earlier in the year.

Although there had been calls for a female or BAME scientist to get the £50 gig, it's important to remember that Turing was also a minority - a homosexual who was persecuted in his lifetime, leading to his eventual suicide. He was finally pardoned in 2013.

As well as the 1951 photo, the design features mathematical formulae, an ACE Pilot prototype computer, technical drawings of the code-breaking BOMBE, his signature, a ticker showing his date of birth in binary, and a quote from the great man: "This is only a foretaste of what is to come, and only the shadow of what is going to be".

There's some speculation that this may even be the last £50 note to enter circulation. With digital payments growing in popularity and the relative vulnerabilities of cash, it could be that by the time the next review comes around, calls for abolishing the high-value note will be louder than they already are.

Other candidates for the role included Ada Lovelace & Charles Babbage, Stephen Hawkin and Ernest Rutherford. μ