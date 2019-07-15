Huawei's Android alternative might arrive as 'Harmony' in Europe

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei has moved to trademark the name 'Harmony' in Europe for its homegrown Android replacement.

That's according to Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital, which reports that the name was registered on 12 July with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), as well as the UK's Intellectual Property Office.

The description of the application reads: "Downloadable operating system programs; Recorded operating system programs; Mobile operating systems; Computer operating systems; Downloadable computer operating programs and computer operating systems."

The filing comes a month after Huawei filed the name HongMeng in around the globe. While this was originally thought to be it would give its OS for the Chinese market, rumours now claim it'll arrive as an OS aimed squarely at IoT devices.

Harmony OS, which could launch alongside Huawei's Mate 30 Pro smartphone as soon as October, will deliver better performance than Google's Android - according to, er, Huawei. The firm has also confirmed that the OS will be compatible with a variety of devices, including laptops, tablets, network switches, routers and servers.

Like iOS, the operating system is also expected to double-down on user privacy, with Huawei's founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei saying earlier this month that the company would never share users' data with the Chinese government, the way Apple never provides sensitive data to any company or agency.

"We will never do such a thing. If I had done it even once, the US would have evidence to spread around the world. Then the 170 countries and regions in which we currently operate would stop buying our products, and our company would collapse," he was quoted as saying.

"After that, who would pay the debts we owe? Our employees are all very competent, so they would resign and start their own companies, leaving me alone to pay off our debts. I would rather die."

Dramatic, much? µ