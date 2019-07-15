Open Rights Group urges DCMS to make porn privacy scheme compulsory

WHILE, TO US, the poorly thought out plans to put age verification on porn sites seem dead in the water, it's very much in the government's interests to insist they're merely sleeping. That's because the population as a whole think they're a good idea, while simultaneously thinking they're unworkable.

To that end, it's still up to pressure groups to periodically shout ‘what the hell are you playing at' in the government's general direction. Today, it's the Open Rights Group, which takes rightful aim at one of the larger holes in the plan: the lax privacy requirements for age verification providers.

In an open letter to Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Jeremy Wright, the group makes its point in no uncertain terms.

"We write to ask you to legislate without delay to place a statutory requirement on the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) to make their privacy certification scheme for age verification providers mandatory," the group writes.

"Legislation is also needed to grant the BBFC powers to require compliance reports and penalise non-compliant providers."

Carrying on as things are would be "a disaster," the letter continues: "Our analysis report, attached, shows that rather than setting out objective privacy safeguards to which companies must adhere, the scheme allows companies to set their own rules and then demonstrate that these are being followed. There are no penalties for providers which sign up to the standard and then fail to meet its requirements."

The letter then describes the voluntary scheme as a "race to the bottom on privacy protection," adding that it "provides no consistent guarantees for consumers about how their personal data will be safeguarded and puts millions of British citizens at serious risk of fraud, blackmail or devastating sexual exposure."

The letter concludes that the government should use the enforced delay to get these steps right. But while the porn block is theoretically only sleeping thanks to a bureaucratic mistake, we personally wouldn't bet the house on it ever emerging. Alas, that's not down to it being a bloody stupid idea in the first place, but thanks to government instability. We're currently sitting through the closing stages of the Conservative leadership contest, where Boris Johnson whoever wins will be eight - and likely soon to be nine - seats short of a majority.

That means we'll likely have another election this year, and who'd put this cursed policy in their manifesto when it would be much easier to quietly turn off its life-support machine once and for all? µ