CUBAN HEEL ENTHUSIAST Savid Javid has fired back at criticism of cops' use of facial recognition technology and has given his backing to Met Police trials.

The Home Secretary, who recently came runner up in this year's Britain's Got Tories, said it was important that police made use of the controversial mug-scanning technology to help them solve crimes, despite the fact that 81 per cent of the time, it's wrong every time.

Speaking at the launch of new computer technology aimed at helping police fight against online child abuse, as per the BBC, Javid said it was right for forces to "be on top of the latest technology."

"I back the police in looking at technology and trialling it and... different types of facial recognition technology is being trialled especially by the Met at the moment and I think it's right they look at that," he added, making not much sense at all.

Javid's backing comes just days after the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), fresh from its GDPR power trip, sounded the alarms about organisations using facial recognition technology that scans large databases of people to check for a match.

"These trials represent the widespread processing of biometric data of thousands of people as they go about their daily lives," Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said. "And that is a potential threat to privacy that should concern us all."

It also comes after a report called for us of the technology, which the Met Police and South Wales Police have already trialled at public events including the Champions League Final at Cardiff's Millenniums Stadium and the Notting Hill Carnival in London, to be suspended.

The report, put together by academics at the University of Essex, found that four out of five people identified as possible suspects were innocent and warned of "significant shortcomings" in the Met's process of gaining meaningful consent

The co-authors, Professor Peter Fussey and Dr Daragh Murray, noted that watchlists used by cops were sometimes out of date and included people considered "at risk or vulnerable, and concluded that it's "highly possible" the Met's usage of the system would be found unlawful if challenged in court. µ