PC shipments surge in Q2 as Intel's CPU shortage eases up

THE PC MARKET saw higher-than-expected growth during the second quarter, driven by Windows 10 upgrades and the easing of Intel CPU supply shortages.

That's according to the bean counters at Gartner and IDC, though the analyst outfits have different ideas of how much the market grew; the former tallied sales of 63 million for the second quarter, up 1.5 per cent year-over-year, while IDC optimistically claims the market grew 4.7 per cent on total sales of 64.9 million units.

The two firms agree on the driving factors behind this growth, though, with both firms crediting Windows 7's impending end of life date for a surge in Windows 10 updates.

"With the January 2020 end of service (EOS) date for Windows 7 approaching, the market has entered the last leg of the Windows 7 to Windows 10 commercial migrations," remarked Linn Huang, research vice president of Devices & Displays at IDC.

"However, the closing sprint is unlikely to generate the spike seen when Windows XP met its EOS because we are further ahead of the migration with two quarters to go. Still, organizations looking to finish their migration will create new opportunities for the market in the coming quarters."

Additionally, Gartner notes that Intel's long-running CPU shortage is finally starting to ease up, which it notes has been an "ongoing impact on the market for the past 18 months."

Both firms show Lenovo taking the number one spot from HP by claiming a hefty 25 per cent of the market; according to Gartner, the PC maker shipped 15,774 devices in Q2, while IDC counted 16,254 shipments.

HP came in second, with more than 20 per cent of the market, and Dell clung onto its number-three spot with around 17 per cent of global shipments claimed.

Gartner and IDC don't seem to agree on how well Apple performed during the quarter, though. The former claims the firm's market share dropped slightly to 5.9 per cent, while IDC estimates that Mac shipments hit 4.07 million units, up 9.6 per cent year-over-year

"Apple managed to move additional units into the channels to fend off potential tariffs," IDC notes. "Additionally, the recent launch of new notebooks leaves the company in a position with plenty of inventory on-hand." µ