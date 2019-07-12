Donald Trump accuses Facebook and Twitter of 'terrible bias'

BIT-PART ACTOR Donald Trump has accused social media firms of treating him in an unfair and biased manner.

Speaking at the Presidential Social Media Summit in the White House on Thursday, Trump - best known for his 1989 appearance in Ghosts Can't Do It - said: "We're not going to be silenced," as he accused social media companies Facebook, Twitter and Google of "terrible bias" against him.

"Big tech must not censor the voices," he added, though he didn't provide any evidence to support his allegations that tech firms have been trying to undermine Republicans in the country.

In the past, Trump has accused Twitter of meddling with this follower count, although the company has already clarified that users with huge followings on the platform may see fluctuations in their follower count as it removes spam accounts from the platform.

Each of you is fulfilling a vital role in our nation - you are challenging the media gatekeepers and the corporate censors to bring the facts straight to the American People. Together, you reach more people than any television broadcast, BY FAR! #SocialMediaSummit pic.twitter.com/iWePOOhLgp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

Trump's free speech summit was attended by several renowned conservative social media personalities, including Ali Alexander, Jim Hoft, Lisa Rose, and singer Joy Villa, according to Reuters.

Lawmakers such as Senator Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Matt Gaetz, who have accused Twitter of curbing the reach of their tweets, were also present at the event, in addition to several members of Trump's cabinet and his White House team.

In this address, Trump also stated that he had directed his officials to work on new legislation and regulations to help protect free speech.

In March, he signed an executive order making it mandatory for the US universities and colleges to maintain "free speech" on campus if they want to receive research funds from the Federal government.

Trump said that he would soon convene a meeting in the White House to discuss the issue with major social media firms.

Responding to Trump's statements, the Internet Association - a trade group representing big tech companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Google - said that internet companies are not biased against any political ideology and that social media has been used to "great effect" in the past by conservative voices.

In a separate tweet on Thursday, Trump criticised Facebook and its plans to launch Libra digital coin next year.

"I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air," Trump tweeted.

He said that companies planning to introduce digital curries must seek a "new Banking Charter" and become subject to the US and international regulations, as other banks do. µ