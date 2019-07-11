Windows 10 Insiders can now go password-free

MICROSOFT HAS BEEN looking for ways to ditch the traditional password login for some time, and with its latest Insider build, it looks like it might even succeed.

The latest Fast Ring build of Windows 10, available to testers in its Insider programme, includes the option to "go passwordless". If you opt to turn it on, that's it - no passwords for you.

Instead, you'll need to use Windows Hello - either facial recognition, fingerprint, FIDO key or PIN code are your friends. It's the same deal that Windows 10 S users - all three of them - were offered earlier in the year.

Microsoft has even produced a guide explaining why a PIN is more secure than a traditional password. We're not entirely sold on this but remain open-minded. There's no doubt that something has to change.

It's worth noting that you won't automatically get this feature just because you're on the Fast Ring; it's being rolled out server-side in waves, so it could just appear one day.

Elsewhere in Build 18936, built on version 20H1 and due for release next spring, there's improved support for Your Phone's ability to mirror your phone screen on your laptop, with more Surface devices activated for the feature.

There's now an option to add an event to your calendar from the taskbar, whilst Sandbox can now be run without an Administrator account.

As ever with test builds, not everything works - some SD cards from Realtek don't work under this build, anti-cheat software is playing up on older machines, and the Tamper Protection feature is turned off in this build (though you can turn it back on) with a promise that it will be on by default starting with the next edition, due in August.

As ever, our advice is clear - join the beta if you want to, just don't do it on your main machine - it's a beta for a reason, borkage isn't certain, but it's certainly likely. μ