Apple Watch eavesdropping bug forces firm to disable Walkie-Talkie app

APPLE HAS TAKEN the iMallet and dropped it on the Apple Watch 4's Walkie-Talkie features as it was discovered to have a vulnerability that could let folks listen in on other iPhones.

The folks at Cupertino apparently told TechCrunch about the vulnerability but noted it hasn't been exploited out in the wild.

Tim Cook's crew hasn't spouted anything about how the vulnerability works beyond saying "specific conditions and sequences of events are required to exploit it", in what we imagine is a take on Liam Neeson's Taken character giving his speech on "a very specific set of skills".

For those of you who don't know, the Walkie-Talkie function allows Apple Watch users to chat with each other by blabbering into their watches in the style of a retro sci-fi TV character. The function works by connecting via Bluetooth back to an iPhone, or a WiFi or cellular network.

But clearly, the connection to the iPhone is where the problem remains; we just don't have the full details thanks to Apple's tight-lipped nature.

"We were just made aware of a vulnerability related to the Walkie-Talkie app on the Apple Watch and have disabled the function as we quickly fix the issue," Apple told TechCrunch, noting that it would restore the function as soon as possible, and presumably once the vulnerability is patched.

"We concluded that disabling the app was the right course of action as this bug could allow someone to listen through another customer's iPhone without consent. We apologise again for this issue and the inconvenience."

If you think you've heard this one before, you kind of have; Apple had to temporarily disable FaceTime across iPhones and Mac machines when it discovered a flaw that could allow users to eavesdrop on call recipients if they didn't answer.

Combined with how the Zoom video conferencing software on Mac could be exploited to force users into calls, it's not been the best year to be a security-conscious Apple product user. µ