Google yanks latest Android Q update due to installation borkage

GOOGLE HAS BEEN forced to yank yet another Android Q beta due to installation-related borkage.

Android Q beta 5 was flung into the wild on Wednesday, and users who attempted to install the near-final update were quick to moan about numerous issues; some complained their devices had frozen, while others whined they had been prompted to factory reset their devices during the installation process.

Google has confirmed the glitch and has put the OTA update on hold until the borkage is resolved.

"We're aware of an issue with Android Q beta 5 related to installing updates," Google fessed on the android_beta subreddit. "We've temporarily paused beta 5 OTA updates to all Pixel devices as we investigate the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide this post once the issue is resolved."

If you're not afraid of, er, potentially having to wipe your device, 9to5Google reports that users are still able to manually flash Pixel phones to Android Q beta 5.

This comes just weeks after Google was forced to halt the rollout of the fourth Android Q beta after users moaned that the update was causing 'bootloop' issues, similar to those that plagued the Nexus 6P.

This earlier borkage saw Pixel users - predominantly those wielding a Pixel 2 XL or Pixel 3 - complain that the update failed to install and instead threw their Pixel into a state of constant reboot.

"Help! My Pixel 3 is stuck in a bootloop after trying to install the Q Beta 4. All I get is the Google logo with the progress bar underneath, been like that for 20 minutes now," one user whined.

Another sobbed: "Same issue here. A good 30+ minutes to the first Factory Reset screen, and now I'm about 15 minutes into the second 'G' and progress bar that I expect to fail."

This all bodes well for the full Android Q release, which is expected to take place in the autumn. µ