Nintendo Switch Lite official with 5.2in screen and built-in Joy-Cons

JAPANESE GAMING FIRM Nintendo has launched the long-rumoured Switch Lite, a cut-down version of its best-selling console that's designed purely for handheld use.

The pint-sized console sports a 5.5in 720p touch display compared to 6.2in for its predecessor, and comes with its Joy-Con controllers built right in.

This means the Nintendo Switch Lite can only be used as a handheld console; it can't be connected to your TV, and there's no support HD rumble or motion control. This means if you, for some reason, want to play a game like 1-2 Switch that requires you to wave the Joy-Cons around, you'll need to purchase an additional pair of controllers and pair them to the console.

"Nintendo Switch Lite supports all Nintendo Switch software that can be played in handheld mode," Ninty explains. "It's great for people who have lots of opportunities to play outside, and also for anyone who wants to play online or local wireless multiplayer with friends or family who already own a flagship Nintendo Switch console."

Nintendo tells The Verge, which was treated to an early fondle of the device, that it'll warn users if a game isn't compatible with the Switch Lite with appropriate labels in its digital eShop.

The layout of the built-in Joy-Cons is largely identical to that found on Nintendo's removable controllers, though the Switch Lite adopts a full-fledged d-pad.

Elsewhere, the Switch Lite will benefit from "slightly" improved battery life due to a more power-efficient chip layout, as well as the lack of additional batteries in the built-in controllers. There's no performance upgrade, though, and you'll find the same 32GB storage, microSD slot, headphone jack and USB-C port for charging.

The Switch Lite still supports WiFi, Bluetooth, and NFC, and has built-in gyro controls. There's no longer a kickstand, so if you do decide to pair additional controllers, you'll need to find a makeshift way of propping the console up.

The console will be available in a number of garish colours at launch - yellow, grey, turquoise and a special light grey Pokémon Sword and Shield edition

The Nintendo Switch Lite is launching - in the US, at least - on 20 September priced at $199.99, $100 less than the original Switch. Here in Blighty, expect to fork out around £180-£200 for the console. µ