Qualcomm might be working on a Snapdragon Wear chip with smartphone power

YOUR NEXT WEAR OS smartwatch could be as powerful as your smartphone, if the rumours that Qualcomm is working on a more powerful Snapdragon Wear chip come to fruition.

According to WinFuture and its sources, Qualcomm is testing two new chip platforms designed for use with Google Wear OS devices. Those are the WTP2700 and WTP429W, which would suggest they will end up as the Snapdragon Wear 2700 or the Snapdragon Wear 429; Qualcomm kinda already has the latter in the form of the Snapdragon 429, but the WTP429W could be an evolution of that platform.

The new chip these testing platforms are set to yield will be based on a 12-nanometre node, have ARM's Cortex A53 processor cores, and will come with 64-bit support.

That would make it a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon Wear 3100; this was released last year but is still a 28nm chip with only 32-bit support.

Dropping to 12nm over 28nm should result in the next Snapdragon Wear chip not only offering more processing power but also better energy efficiency, which would translate into better battery life for wearable devices.

If the rumoured chip is indeed a tweaked or evolved version of the Snapdragon 429, which can be currently found in mid-range smartphones, then smartphone-grade performance could come to Android smartwatches; the Snapdragon 429 runs up to 2GHz, which would certainly be a speed upgrade over the wearables that make use of the Snapdragon 3100 and its 1.2GHz clock speed, let alone those still using the venerable Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip.

The lack of performance with Wear OS devices when compared with the slick Apple Watch, is arguably one of the reasons Android smartwatches haven't really been a resounding success.

Admittedly, Google probably needs to do more work on the Wear operating system to boost its appeal. But having a more powerful chip to tap into is certainly no bad thing, though don't hold your breath expecting to see speedy Wear OS smartwatches before 2020. µ