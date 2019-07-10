Microsoft debunks talk that it's moving production out of China

MICROSOFT HAS DEBUNKED chatter that it's planning to pull shift out of China amid escalating trade tensions with the US.

Last week, a report at Nikkei claimed that a huge number of tech firms, including Microsoft, HP and Lenovo, were planning to up sticks out of China. It reported that the companies have already begun, or are in the process of, moving their production to some of China's neighbours, such as Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan.

However, Microsoft has since moved to discredit the report. In a statement given to CNET, Redmond claimed: "The reporting from Nikkei Asia Review on Wednesday was inaccurate and does not reflect Microsoft's manufacturing plans in China in any way."

Lenovo has also confirmed that it has no plans to move, and HP - which Nikkei claimed was potting to move 20 to 30 per cent of its production outside of China - told the website that while it "refuses to comment" on rumours, it's "actively monitoring the situation and will continue to work with government officials to advocate for the best interests of customers, partners and consumers."

Other companies named in Nikkei's report, including Amazon, Asus, Dell, Google, Nintendo and Sony, have yet to comment.

The intensifying trade war could see the introduction of a 25 per cent tariff on devices phones and other devices imported from China at the end of June, which could see a hike in the prices of products. As per CNET, analysts have forecast the cost of iPhones to increase by up to 14 per cent as a result.

However, Nikkei also reported last month that Apple has asked its suppliers to size-up the cost implications of shifting 15 to 30 per cent of their production capacity from China to Southeast Asia; currently, approximately 90 per cent of all Apple products are assembled in China. µ