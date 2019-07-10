Intel Comet Lake leak outs 10-core i9-10900KF CPU

We're not sure when the Comet Lake chips will make thier debut splash

INTEL'S COMET LAKE 10th-generation processor line-up appears to have been leaked online, showing CPUs with up to 10 cores and 20 threads.

The CPU spill was posted by Computerbase, which spotted the leaked line-up on a Chinese tech forum, and it looks pretty comprehensive, with 13 SKUs revealed.

At the top end is the Core i9-10900KF, a 10-core, 20-thread processors with a base clock of 3.4GHz and a boost speed of 5.2GHz on a single-core. It also packs in 20MB of cache and has a thermal design power (TDP) of 105W. Pricing comes in at $499 (around £399).

In classic Intel fashion, there's a whole suite of CPUs below the top-dog chip, with incremental variations as one moves down the list. Here are a few noteworthy ones.

The Core i7-10700K has eight cores and 16 threads, ramps up to 5.1GHz on a single-core, uses 16MB of cache and has a 95W TDP; it's set to cost $339, some £271.

The Core i5-10600K is at the top of the 10th-gen Core i5 pile and has six cores and 12 threads, runs up to 4.9GHz at boosted clock speeds, comes with 12MB of cache and has a 95W TDP; it's set to cost $269, around £215.

On the Core i3 side, the Core i3-10350K is the leader, with its quad-core and octa-thread setup. It runs from 4.1GHz to 4.8GHz, comes with 9MB of cache and has a 91W TDP; pricing is set to be $179, around £143.

At the very bottom of the pile sits the Core i3-10100, another four-core, eight-thread CPU that runs up to 4.4GHz on a single core. It has 7MB of cache and a 62W TDP, which when combined with a $129 price tag (around £103), looks set to be a processor for people who want an affordable processor that doesn't gulp energy but still has enough cores and clock speed to be useful.

All 13 processors in the leak remain firmly on the 14-nanometre process node, now in its 14nm+++ guise. We know Intel's 10nm processors are on their way, but they will pop up in laptops first, so these tenth-gen CPUs are another 14nm refresh to present PC builders with new CPUs likely to draw some of the attention away from AMD's third-generation Ryzen processors.

While none of these 10th-gen processors have particularly headline-grabbing specs and are about what we'd expect from Comet Lake, the faster single-core clock speeds are interesting.

Intel has long been the leader when it comes to single-core performance, which workloads like gaming benefit from, and with the performance these upcoming Core chips spit out, it looks like Intel will still be in a good position when it comes to tasks that rely on raw clock speed. µ