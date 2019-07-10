Firefox Quantum 68 arrives with dark reader mode and add-on recommendations

THE MOZILLA FOUNDATION has released the latest version of Firefox, going by the moniker of Firefox Quantum 68.

The big news is that the latest version turns on Enhanced Tracking Protection, the name for a suite of new privacy and security innovations that have been rolling out recently, by default. This, primarily, means that any nasty tracking cookies from third-parties are blocked without you having to lift a finger.

Also new are "blackout shades" which provides a dark reading mode to all parts of a website, not just the text portion, as Firefox moves towards the weird dream of tech-types to have a completely black internet.

If you go into the ‘add-ons' part of the site, you'll now find that there's a recommendation engine for extensions and other tweaks, showing ones that "have been thoroughly reviewed for security, usability and usefulness". It also adds a new mechanism that makes it easier to report any extensions that are (to put it bluntly) insecure, unusable and unuseful.

There are new features for iOS users that sound like they should have been there all along, but it's great to welcome them - for the first time, Apple users will be able to edit the Bookmarks they created manually, and set Firefox to always open the desktop version of an app, not the mobile one.

For Pro users, there's a lot more lure for a Firefox enterprise rollout, which Mozilla hopes "will help IT managers configure their company's infrastructure in the best way to meet their own personalized needs".

A new support menu will allow users to contact their sysadmin or IT support person directly in-browser, whilst administrators can adjust the new tab page to put their company resources, such as an intranet or corporate website front and centre.

All of these features are available now - just go to this site, and the browser will determine the best version for you to grab. μ