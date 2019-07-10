Samsung looks set to have 5nm chips ready for 2020

SAMSUNG FOUNDRY looks set to spit out 5-nanometre chips ready to hit the market in 2020.

Samsung's chip-making division has certified "full flow tools" from its partners, which means it's ready to get its new 5LPE - which stands for 5nm low-power early - manufacturing process underway.

The process will use extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) to make the 5nm chips and will deliver an uptick in performance and efficiency over Sammy's 7nm process which its Exynos chips currently use.

So that's a good dollop of chip-isms for you to wrap yer noggin around, and here's a dose of corporate speak for some context:

"With the introduction of its EUV process node, Samsung has led a quiet revolution in the semiconductor industry," said Charlie Bae, executive vice president of Foundry Sales and Marketing at Samsung Electronics.

"This fundamental shift in how wafers are manufactured gives our customers the opportunity to significantly improve their products' time to market with superior throughput, reduced layers, and better yields. We're confident that 7LPP will be an optimal choice not only for mobile and HPC, but also for a wide range of cutting-edge applications."

So what does all this mean for everyday folk like us - no not you Chris, stop waving at the back - and our gadgets?

If we were to pop a speculation pill, we'd say the Galaxy S11 will come with a 5nm chip, leading to a phone with predictably boosted performance and battery life. We also expect that it probably won't deliver a noticeable boost in every-day use over the Galaxy S10 until developers start tapping into the additional power.

Such a chip could also pop up in other Samsung smart devices, maybe even a self-contained virtual reality headset that doesn't rely on a smartphone, and of course a new Sammy smart fridge. But really, our guess is as good as yours.

Nevertheless, pushing down to the 5nm node should see other chips from the likes Qualcomm follow suit, resulting in faster and more efficient mobile devices, which we won't turn our noses up at. µ