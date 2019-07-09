That Windows 1.0 promo we though might be something to do with Stranger Things, was

SOMETIMES IN life, you just know. And on this one, we just knew.

As expected, the recent adverts promoting the launch of 1985's Windows 1.0 were indeed a tie-in with Netflix's streaming behemoth Stranger Things.

The current season, which was released on 4 July, has already broken streaming records, thanks in no small part to a number of pretty nifty tie-ins with big companies who had something to talk about in 1985, which also happens to be when Season 3 is set.

Windows 1.11 has now been released to the Microsoft Store, in all its 16-bit glory, as a faux operating system, a version of the one used in the series.

Rather than aggressively making you play reversi, this app is actually a portal for all things Stranger Things and includes games based around the current season, many disgused as original Windows apps.

You can also watch clips from the show, providing you're ok with them being a pixelfest, and in fact, pretty much all elements of the show are captured in one way or another.

One of the things that the series has always played upon is our natural sentimentality over odd details from the eighties. We've seen lots of posts on social media reminiscing about how great Windows 1.0 was. It wasn't - it was a steaming pile of garbage by today's standards. But it's fun to remember.

We're always a bit loathed to write about anything produced purely as a marketing tool, but we do make exceptions - particularly when it's something as ‘cute' as this.

The idea, a few years ago that a streaming tv show would garner enough hype to warrant this level of promotional involvement from Microsoft would have seemed like utter madness. Today, it feels fairly normal.

Of course, if you don't fancy visiting the world of Windows 1.1, there are other aspects to the tie-up too - including a prize bundle that contains a very special Stranger Things Xbox, where, we assume everything is cranked up to Eleven. Arf. µ