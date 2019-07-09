Amazon and Google agree to play nice with each other's video services

FOR WHAT SEEM LIKE AN AGE Amazon and Google have been at each other's throats over allowing their respective video streaming devices on each other's gadgets, but on Tuesday they announced that they've kissed and made up.

As such, in Blighty, the YouTube app has officially launched - or is that returned? - to Amazon's Fire TV platform, Fire TV Stick, and the Fire TV Stick 4K. This means no clumsy browser workaround will be needed, which should make the whole user experience more friendly and intuitive. Alexa voice control will also work with Google services on these and other recent Fire TV devices.

Oddly, there's no word on YouTube support for Amazon's Echo Show, the smart speaker with a screen built-in. We could speculate this because Google wants to keep YouTube on such smart devices to its own Home Hub and Nest Hub Max gadgets.

On the Google side of things, the search giant's Chromecast devices, as well as those with Chromecast functionality built-in, will now play nice with Amazon Prime Video. That means hit TV shows like Vikings, Good Omens, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan can now be streamed over Chromecast devices; handy if you want to turn a dumb monitor into something a bit smarter.

This might not be the biggest news for some, but it's a blessed relief from Google and Amazon doing the equivalent of arguing kids declaring that one can come to the other's birthday party and vice versa, before a teacher or dinner lady saunters along and makes them stand in separate corners.

Yanking support for each other's streaming services from their own smart devices was also a rather user-unfriendly move by Amazon and Google; especially for the latter, which has always been a bit more open with how it handles its services and those of others.

If only Apple were to play ball and remove a few bricks from its walled garden a bit more often, kinda like what it did with the HomePod and Spotify support. µ