Apple updates entry-level MacBook Pro with quad-core CPU and Touch Bar

IT LOOKS LIKE THE RUMOURS were true, as Apple has updated its entry-level MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops.

Refreshed for the "back-to-school" season, presumably for rich kids with a spare grand-plus to splurge on a laptop, the new 13in MacBook Pro now ships a 2.3GHz 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with Intel's Iris Plus 665 Graphics. Previously, the laptop shipped with a 2.3GHz dual-core 2.3GHz 7th-generation Core i5 CPU with Intel Iris Plus 640 Graphics.

According to Apple's swooning press release, this under-the-hood upgrade means the MacBook Pro - which can reach turbo speeds of 3.8GHz - is "two times more powerful" than the previous model.

The new 13in MacBook Pro also now comes with the Touch Bar that, until now, has been reserved for the more expensive models, along with a Touch ID sensor.

Like the recently-updated higher-end MacBook Pros, Apple has added True Tone technology to the Retina display, which automatically determines ambient light colours and adjusts its screen to match. The 2560x1600 screen resolution and 500 nits brightness levels remain the same as before.

The new MacBook Pro, which packs 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage as standard, can be picked up now for £1,299.

Apple has also "updated" the MacBook Air, though despite rumours of an under-the-hood upgrade, all that's changed is the addition of a True Tone display. Yippee. The price of the laptop has dropped, though; it can now be picked up from £1,099, a £100 reduction.

Finally, it also looks like Apple has quietly-discontinued the 12in MacBook. The pint-sized laptop, which was first introduced in 2015 and ushered in a new era design for Apple with its controversial USB-C connector, has been long overlooked by Cupertino and hadn't seen an update since 2017.

If you're sad to see it go, you can still pick one up at Apple's Refurbished Products website - though a new MacBook Air is only £40 more expensive. µ