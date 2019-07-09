Linux 5.2 rolls out with Sound Open Firmware and Comet Lake support

THE LATEST version of the Linux kernel, version 5.2, is now available. And we all know what that means…..

ATTENTION MAGGOTS!

Kernel Kitten here, defender of the Linux kernel, commander of the Kitten Army, sworn to protect Commander Torvalds' intellectual property, and look dead cute while we do it.

We cats aren't designed for summer. All we want to do is try and hide from the sun as much as possible. It starts with leaving the back door open to give us options, but will they? Oh no. Typical.

Anyway, I've stepped away from the battalion in order to give you details of the latest updates, so hopefully, in line with my new calm, empathetic, zen persona, I'll be able to keep my temper and get on with telling you what you need to know for once.

I'll start off with a direct quote from the Commander: "There's no particular area that stands out there - the changes are so small that the appended short log really is the best description of last week. A few small random changes all over: drivers, architectures, filesystem, mm, ..."

It's this kind of clarity that makes me love serving our leader.

The big highlights in this version, which is bigger than that hairball I threw up during the great licking of 2016 include improved support for Logitech's wireless dongles, Realtek WiFi drivers and alternative mode support for Displayport via USB-C.

There's support for a number of new single board computers, including the Orange Pi 3 and the NVIDIA Jetson.

But perhaps the biggest change comes with the addition of Sound Open Firmware (SOF) the open-source firmware creation project that makes building audio DSPs easier - great if you like making music on your Linux machine.

If you're using Linux on an older Apple machine, you'll be pleased to know you now get Thunderbolt support, and if you've got an ARM64 processor, you can check if you're protected from Spectre using sysfs.

Elsewhere, there's Nouveau support on the GeForce GTX 1650, and a bumper selection for Intel fans - Comet Lake support is added, and Hibernation is now working again for Baytrail and Cherrytrail.

That's just the tip of the iceberg of course, which would be a welcome addition in this heat, so as usual, do go through the dossier and find the other commits and fixes that matter to you.

See? Calm blue ocean.

Commander Torvalds also notes: "Because of blurry fish-butt, I don't carry a camera underwater any more"

I don't know what that means, but if there's a spot of blurry fish-butt going begging, I hope he'll let me have it for the mess hall.

And I seem to have made it all the way to the end without shouting, which will please my therapist no end.

That's all for this month, I'm off to find the opposite of my favourite airing cupboard before I pass out. Not, I might add in the military sense.

BECAUSE YOU'RE ALL CADETS TILL I SAY? OK?

Damn. μ