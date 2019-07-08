Steve Wozniak warns people away from Facebook

APPLE CO-FOUNDER Steve Wozniak has once again hit out at Facebook on the familiar refrain of user privacy.

Given Wozniak deleted his Facebook account over a year ago, this perhaps shouldn't be a huge surprise, but nonetheless it's all that reporters from TMZ wanted to talk to him about when they accosted him at the airport. He'd probably have been equally keen to rail against legroom and a poor selection of in-flight movies if they'd given him the opportunity.

"There are many different kinds of people, and [for] some, the benefits of Facebook are worth the loss of privacy," he said when asked directly if people should ditch the world's most popular social network. "But to many like myself, my recommendation is - to most people - you should figure out a way to get off Facebook."

"If you post something and I like it... the trouble is my likes aren't going to you. In my head it is, but the likes are going to the advertisers."

Asked if he was worried that devices were listening to him (and, by extension, us), Woz replied: "I'm worried about everything. I don't think we can stop it though.

"But, everything about you -- I mean, they can measure your heartbeat with lasers now, they can listen to you with a lot of devices. Who knows if my cellphone's listening right now?" Assuming he has an iPhone, he probably has some contacts at his old company who might have some insights, but there we are.

"So, I worry, because you're having conversations that you think are private... You're saying words that really shouldn't be listened to, because you don't expect it. But there's almost no way to stop it. People think they have a level of privacy they don't."

On the bright side, Wozniak does have an answer to the problem, but it's one that would involve those free services becoming less free. "Why don't they give me a choice? Let me pay a certain amount, and you'll keep my data more secure and private then everybody else handing it to advertisers."

Good to see the Friends Reunited model getting an airing in 2019. Whatever happened to those guys? µ