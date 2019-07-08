Apple is testing TouchID and FaceID for iCloud logins

ASSUMING YOU DON'T use something incredibly unsafe, like '123456', having to log in with your password every time is a total pain. Biometrics is much easier: unlike passwords, you can literally never forget a face.

Now Apple is rolling out a test where users can use TouchID (or 'fingerprints') and FaceID ('your face') to log in to iCloud. To do this, you need two things. Well, three things, but let's just assume you have a face and/or fingerprints. As well as those, you'll be needing a device with a fingerprint reader or one that supports FaceID, and it needs to be running the beta versions of iOS 13, iPadOS 13 or macOS Catalina.

While that means almost every modern iPhone and iPad is supported (you have to go back to 2012 for an iPhone without TouchID or FaceID), supported Macs are somewhat rarer. You're looking at the 15in MacBook Pro from 2015 and later Touch Bar models, as well as the most recent incarnation of the MacBook Air.

Line up all three things - a working face/fingerprints, a compatible device, and the beta OS - and you'll be redirected to beta.icloud.com, and free to use your biometrics to log in, rather than entering your password in like it's the goddamned dark ages. You won't have to mess around with any kind of two-factor authentication, either.

While this is nice in its own right, it could well be Apple testing its ambitious plans for "Sign in with Apple" - a feature announced earlier this year at WWDC, which lets you sign up for apps and websites without volunteering an email address. Instead, Apple will make a throwaway one for you every time, and forward mail on until you decide to cancel.

The company did say that it would be available for developers this summer, so this could be the first step on the way to bigger and better things. µ