Microsoft's latest Windows 10 build could break your VPN

OS BORKER Microsoft's latest attempt to improve Windows 10 without breaking it (for a change) has been surprisingly hitch-free so far. After last year's Build 1809 (the Lord Voldemort of borked operating systems) caused chaos with its litany of problems, it was vitally important that the recent Build 1903 aka Spring 2019 Update was not at home to Mr Cockup.

Sadly, that unblemished record has finally been toppled thanks to the revelation that there's new code in this edition that could bork VPNs.

For once, we're hearing it first hand from Microsoft, who explains that it has discovered an issue with the Remote Access Connection Manager background service, relied upon by VPNs to… well… you know… work.

"The Remote Access Connection Manager (RASMAN) service may stop working and you may receive the error "0xc0000005" on devices where the diagnostic data level is manually configured to the non-default setting of 0," Redmond explains.

"You may also receive an error in the Application section of Windows Logs in Event Viewer with Event ID 1000 referencing "svchost.exe_RasMan" and "rasman.dll"."

To be clear - this isn't the box-fresh version of 1903 - it refers to the latest update, released 27 June (18362.207).

Additionally, it should only manifest if you set an Always ON VPN (AOVPN), which will prove a big headache for people trying to avoid government censorship or monitoring on their machines.

There will be a fix later in the month, and in the meantime, if you absolutely have to get back on VPN, you can try allowing telemetry in the configuration settings. Alternatively, you can achieve the same result with a registry hack, but we're not really thrilled about giving you workarounds we can't verify ourselves.

As such, our official advice is to wait for the fix, but if that's a bit 'safe' for you, Google is your friend - isn't it always. We should probably say "Bing is your friend" as this is a Microsoft story, but we live in the real world and we know you do too. μ