Sony is reportedly working on a phone that rolls up

YOU MIGHT HAVE thought that Samsung's continued problems with the Galaxy Fold would make companies think twice about joining the folding revolution, but apparently not. Who'd have thought the appeal of selling prototype $2,000 devices to status seekers would prove so irresistible?

Sony - never a company able to resist putting an 'optimistic' price on a handset - is apparently planning on joining said party. According to Max J - typically a Samsung leaker, but taking a brief holiday to Sony Land - the company that brought us PlayStation and the Walkman is looking at a phone that rolls up like an overhead projector. Albeit an overhead projector that would be more size appropriate for rodents than humans.

*Launch could take place in December/early 2020 — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) July 6, 2019

This is apparently a fully-working prototype, complete with a 3,220mAh battery, rolling LG display and 10x zoom camera. While the prototype has a middling processor, Max J says it could be upgraded to feature the latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 processor if it ever gets into consumer's hands. Which it may do by the end of the year, or early in 2020.

It's worth noting that the video in that tweet isn't actually a shot of the phone - in fact, that clip is from 2016 and shows a Samsung rolling screen, rather than an LG one. But you get the idea: this is about portability, rather than the current fashion of selling a two-in-one tablet and phone for more than the price of an iPhone and iPad Pro bought separately.

You should always take rumours with a pinch of salt, but this one has a second salty chaser. That's because even if it is completely accurate, this is just a prototype. And prototypes have a habit of not ever finding their way into consumer's hands.

Still, it's nice that Sony might be thinking about life beyond rectangular Xperia phones. Who doesn't want a phone that can double up as a prop cigar? µ