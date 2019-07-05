KCL fesses up to GDPR breach after sharing student info with cops

KINGS COLLEGE LONDON (KCL) has fessed up to breaching General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regulations after handing over the names of students activists to the Met Police.

An independent review of KCL's security practices found that the university breached its own policies regarding the protection of personal information, along with Article 9 of GDPR, by sharing students' personal information with the police the run-up to a visit by the Queen, who was invited to open its new Bush House building on 19 March.

The university's head of security had compiled the list, which comprised 16 students and one staff member, two weeks earlier following student protests outside an event being held by the Israel Society.

After the info was shared with the cops, those on the list - which included students linked to groups including the Intersectional Feminist Society and Action Palestine was then blocked - saw their card access to all of King's campus buildings revoked with no forewarning.

The report notes that none of the individuals on the list had been part of a disciplinary process and hadn't been found guilty of violating KCL's policy or regulations, noting "no consideration was given to the potential impact on students."

The report's author, independent higher education consultant Laura Gibbs, concluded that KCL's security team "overstepped the boundaries of their authority and in doing so have lost overall sight of their role in protecting the student and staff of King's."

Professor Evelyn Welch, acting principal at KCL said the university is putting in place a plan to address all the issues raised in the report.

"One of the findings of the report is that we have breached our own policies regarding protection of personal information and the GDPR regulations. Following the event, we informed the Information Commissioner's Office that we were undertaking this review. We have now shared the report with them and await their response," he said.

"The report also contains recommendations about our security arrangements which we will follow as we bring our operations in house and a new Head of Security joins us."