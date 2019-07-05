UK watchdog delivers blow to Amazon's potential Deliveroo tie-up

UK WATCHDOG the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has put Amazon's potential tie-up with Deliveroo on ice.

Amazon, embracing its long-standing 'if you can't beat them, buy them' philosophy, last month announced plans to invest £575m in food delivery outfit Deliveroo after it was forced to shutter its own restaurant delivery service in the UK last year.

At the time, the company said the tie-up would see it invest in Deliveroo's engineering team, expand its delivery reach and develop new products like its delivery-only kitchens.

That was the plan, at least; the CMA this week ordered that Amazon puts the brakes on its planned investment pending an investigation into potential breaches of competition rules.

In a preliminary decision issued on Friday, the watchdog said it had "reasonable grounds for suspecting" that Amazon and Roofoods, which trades as Deliveroo, have "ceased to be distinct" or were planning to merge, which would break competition rules.

For now, Deliveroo can continue delivering food in the UK, but the CMA has ruled that it must operate with a distinct company and must not make any "substantive changes" to the structure of the business while the it decides if it should launch a full investigation.

In a statement given to the Guardian, a Deliveroo spokesperson said: "Deliveroo and Amazon have been working closely with regulators to obtain regulatory approvals.

"There are a number of major companies within the restaurant food delivery sector and this investment will enable Deliveroo to expand, innovate and, we believe, will enhance competition. This investment will help create jobs, help restaurants to grow their businesses and will improve choice for consumers."

A spokesperson for Amazon added: "We believe this minority investment will enable Deliveroo to expand its services, benefiting consumers through increased choice and creating new jobs as more restaurants gain access to the service." µ