Chrome could soon get a feature that blocks CPU-hogging adverts

GOOGLE IS PLANNING to give its Chrome browser a much-needed speed boost by actively blocking adverts that slow it down.

According to a report in 9to5Google, there's work going on under the hood of Chromium (the open-source basis of Chrome) that will block what it calls ‘heavy ads'; in other words, ads that are hogging CPU or network resources.

According to the notes: "This intervention unloads ads that are in the .1 per cent of bandwidth usage, .1 per cent of CPU usage per minute, and .1 per cent of overall CPU time. The current numbers are 4MB network and 60 seconds CPU, but may be changed as more data is available."

The idea is meant to be slightly less, shall we say, draconian, than the built-in ad blocker (but let's not go down that particular rabbit hole) which will prevent entire pages from loading if they don't comply with Google's standards.

At the moment, there's little more to say. We have no official news from Google about this feature and as such, we can't tell you if and when it's likely to make its way into a stable build near you.

As ever with development features, they could hit snags along the way before they mature, and sometimes we get this far and hear nothing more. On the other hand, this could be the start of something beautiful.

Chrome, despite its popularity, gets much stick for its rather resource-heavy ways. There is an ongoing battle to try and get things back in check (woo-ha) and most of it is aimed around the usual suspects - adverts from third-parties and of course, our old pal Adobe Flash.

It may seem like Google is cutting its nose off to spite its face with this one, given that it's an ad-revenue company, but it's worth remembering that this is the ideal opportunity for them to catch rogue ad peddlers in action and ransom them to clean up their act - and that's better for everyone, assuming it's done fairly. μ