Steam survey shows Intel clawing back CPU market share from AMD

AMD HAS BEEN ENJOYING quite the comeback of late, but according to the latest Steam hardware survey, Intel is grabbing back the share Team Red nicked from it when it comes to processors.

Intel has long held the dominant share of the CPU market among Steam users, but in the last hardware survey, AMD started eating into Intel's position.

But in the latest results, that's starting to change; Intel has jumped to an 82.11 per cent share, while AMD has dropped to a 17.88 per cent share. This is a minor drop for AMD since March and again for Intel.

What does this tell us about the tussle between AMD and Intel? Arguably not a great deal. Intel has for some years offered CPUs that are better for gaming than AMD's processors, thanks to strong clock speeds and single-core performance.

But with the debut of the Ryzen family of CPUs, AMD has been putting on a good show and attracting more people to its hardware; we even have our own AMD-based system, though for balance we also have an Intel and Nvidia-powered machine.



However, the latest results arguably paint a picture that Intel's eighth-generation CPUs, with their increased core numbers and better clock speeds, have attracted PC gamers back to Core chips.

But it's worth noting that AMD's third-gen Ryzen processors have yet to make their debut, and with the performance they promise, there's a good chance Intel could find itself back on the hind foot in the CPU arena.

The Steam survey also showed the spread of graphics cards between Stream users. It won't come as a big surprise that Nvidia is the king of the hill here, with its suite of GeForce cards holding a 75.53 per cent share; AMD has a much lesser 14.75 per cent slice of the pie.

Nvidia has for the past two generations - Turing and Pascal - been the leader in terms of performance, though AMD has offered graphics cards with plenty of bang-for-the-buck.

More interestingly, the graphics cards used most by Stream users tend to be 10-series GeForce cards, with the GTX 1060 being the top-dog followed by the GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1050. The latest GeForce RTX cards are a fair bit down the list, which indicates that they haven't exactly had people rushing to upgrade to them; just as well now that there are Super versions of the GPUs on the horizon.

AMD's Radeon RX 580 is Team Red's best performing graphics card, which also isn't surprising given it offers a good deal of 1080p gaming performance for not a lot of cash. With Navi Radeon cards like the Radeon RX 5700 set to debut in a matter of days, the next Steam survey could paint a different picture altogether. µ