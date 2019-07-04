Amazon can be held liable for third-party sales, US court rules

AMAZON IS RESPONSIBLE for products it sells on behalf of a third-party, according to a court ruling.

Although the public face of Amazon is as a site that sells everything, and it's true, there are millions of items in the inventory which are fulfilled by the behemoth on behalf of smaller companies without their own e-commerce site or warehousing.

Whilst there are loads of big and reliable companies that use the scheme, it's thought some deliberately hide behind Amazon to give themselves anonymity. Sometimes, the companies disappear without a trace, leading to their stock being destroyed.

The battle over whether products which aren't sourced by Amazon but distributed via its websites and apps has raged in the US for some time, with previous attempts to get them to play the game going in their favour.

However, the ruling in the Philadelphia appeals court has overturned a previous decision in the lower court finding that as the retailer, it can't pass the buck if a third-party product develops a fault or needs to be returned.

Here in the UK, in the vast majority of cases, Amazon steps up. The rules here are pretty black and white - your contract of sale is with whoever you gave money to, not whoever they got the goods from.

The US ruling came about after a customer, Heather Oberdorf, claimed to have been blinded in one eye by whiplash from a retracting dog lead bought on the site from a third-party.

Amazon referred the matter back to a company called The Furry Gang in Nevada, who supplied the lead, arguing that any lawsuit should be referred to them.

Ms Oberdorf couldn't get good visibility on The Furry Gang (that's blindness for you) and pushed back before her case was thrown out by the lower court.

As a result of this ruling, the case will now be referred back where a decision will be taken on if the lead was actually faulty.

The move is actually a good one for Amazon as it takes away one of the grey areas of the site that might have stopped you buying with confidence.

Meanwhile, in the UK, as we've already said, we've had plenty of experiences where Amazon have done the right thing over third-party sales, so don't be afraid to push back - the law is on your side. μ