Social media influencers now have a benchmark for being bona fide celebs

SO YOU'VE SEEN your favourite 'stars' on YouTube and Instagram and thought 'yeah, I could do that'.

You've got your webcam. You've got your gitty-goatee-beard, and you've got an overinflated sense of your own importance and you've got nothing to offer the world.

Congratulations. You're an influencer and internet celebrity.

Except you're not. For two reasons. The first and most obvious is you're clearly a workshy fop who wants to make money out of the gullibility of others with no real skill or intellect.

The second is that you have less than 30,000 followers.

That second bit is kind of important because the UK's ad regulator, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has issued a ruling stating that's the cut-off between celebrity and obscurity.

It came about after a British blogger with 32,000 Instagram followers ran a post about the travel-sickness/sleep aid/anti-histamine drug Phenergan. That's the one that seventies parents used to give to their kids so they'd sleep all the way to Brittany without chundering.

The ruling states that with 32,000 hanging on their every word, they're a celebrity. Under UK rules, celebrity endorsements of medical products are strictly banned.

Defending the blogger, Sofofi, the makers of Phenergan, said that with significantly fewer followers that the likes of Stephen Fry and David Beckham, it was difficult to compare the two.

In other words, its defence was 'he's not really a celebrity, we just let him think that' (and quite right too).

That didn't wash with the ASA however and used the case to set a clear precedent on what constitutes a celebrity - and incredibly, this guy does. We can't wait to see him on the next series of ‘I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here". Or not.

The answer is simple - if you've got a commercial arrangement, you need to declare it in your posts.

It's worth reminding you that INQ and its writers don't offer commercial paid-for content on either the site or social channels, except for the 'Industry Blog' section of the site. That way, we can be sure that brands and readers can trust us. And that, friends, is the difference between journalists and influencers. μ