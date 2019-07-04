Microsoft is blocking the latest Windows 10 for older Mac devices

MICROSOFT HAS CONFIRMED that it's blocking Apple devices running Windows from upgrading to the latest version.

Mac users have been complaining that despite never having a problem running Windows before, they have been unable to access Build 1903 aka the 'Spring Update' to Windows 10.

Microsoft has confirmed that the block applies to Macs made before 2012 and anyone who is using an older version of Boot Camp, the software which allows Windows to run on Macs in the first place.

It's not actually been explained what the compatibility issue is, which is helpful, but it's not the first time the fragile alliance has wobbled.

The company says that it isn't planning to keep the ban any longer than necessary, with late-July currently slated for a fix, however, according to Windows Latest, this information is hidden away on a page which is blocked to web-crawlers, so if you're looking for help, you'll have to know where to look.

But that's ok - here's the gist: "If you are trying to update to the May 2019 Feature Update for Windows 10 (Windows 10, version 1903), you may experience an update compatibility hold and receive the message, "'ac HAL Driver - machaldriver.sys: Your PC has a driver or service that isn't ready for this version of Windows 10.'"

Various workarounds, both official and unofficial have been suggested ranging from the simple "make sure all your software is up-to-date" to the rather riskier "roll ahead to the Mojave beta".

You could also try running an unofficial version of the Mac HAL Driver (machaldriver.sys) to override the one you've got, but unless you're very brave, or fancy someone at the Genius Bar and want an excuse to visit them, then this is probably not the one for you - it's pretty risky if you don't know what you're doing.

Although the Mac-block is the most obvious manifestation of the so-called ‘compatibility block', its not alone. We've found that upgrading also fails for some Sandy Lake Windows machines too and that could be the tip of the iceberg. μ