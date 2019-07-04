Facebook blames mangled maintenance for Instagram and WhatsApp mega-outage

BASIC TYPES were likely left distraught on Wednesday after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffered an outage, borking features across the social and messaging platforms.

We first noticed the issue when a friend (yes, we have at least one) tried to send us a photo on WhatsApp, but try as we might on both WiFi and 4G connections, we couldn't download it.

Then we headed to Instagram to peruse what some pictures of sandwiches only to find that some pics and clips weren't showing. Hmmm, we thought, and we took to our trusty pal the World Wide Web, only to discover we weren't alone and some serious Facebook-related borkage was going on.

Things started going wrong for the Facebook-owned services at around 1 pm UK time, and while this was only a partial outage that started getting better after a few hours, Facebook's platform status website showed there were still problems afoot.

By midnight - a whole 11 hours later - the Facebook Business account on Twitter tweeted that everything is back and running "100 per cent for everyone".

Earlier today, some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience. — Facebook Business (@FBBusiness) 3 July 2019

And from our own Facebook fiddling and WhatsApp waffling, we agree that everything is A-OK. And really the outage wasn't exactly a big one in the first place, unless you're one of those so-called 'social media influencers', as then you're whole narcissistic world must have felt like it was collapsing.

So what caused this outage? Hackers? Terrorists? Lightning strikes? Gremlins? Nope, just a vanilla run-of-the-mill 'we've karked it' "routine maintenance operation". We imagine some coder might have borked a server command, or a technician tripped over an important cable when messing around with stuff in a data centre; either way, Facebook isn't sharing many more details.

While such outages do happen, a lot of third-party services now rely on Facebook to provide the infrastructure and software gubbins for logging into apps or verifying information. As such, when an outage happened its ramifications can go further than an Instagrammer losing out on precious likes. µ