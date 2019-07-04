Samsung in hot water with Aussie watchdog over 'deceptive' Galaxy ads

SAMSUNG HAS FOUND ITSELF in, er, hot water with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which is suing the firm for allegedly misleading consumers about the water resistance of Galaxy handsets.

The Aussie watchdog's complaint is based on more than 300 advertisements shown since February 2016, which it claims depicts phones exposed to unsuitable environments such as swimming pools and oceans.

The ACCC said the ads were "misleading" and "deceptive" because the phones in question were not suitable for use in all types of water, which Samsung acknowledged on its website by advising against using the Galaxy S10 at the beach or a pool.

"Samsung has widely advertised on social media, online, TV, billboards, brochures and other media that the Galaxy phones are water resistant and depicted them being used in, or exposed to, oceans and swimming pools," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

"Samsung showed the Galaxy phones used in situations they shouldn't be to attract customers. The advertisements, we believe, denied consumers an informed choice and gave Samsung an unfair competitive advantage."

The ACCC also alleges that Samsung denied warranty claims from consumers whose phones were damaged when used in water.

The watchdog concluded that, under Australian Consumer Law, businesses cannot mislead consumers about their products' capabilities, and "any attempt to do so will risk court action from the ACCC."

Samsung said it stood by its advertising, complied with Australian law and would defend the case.

"Samsung stands by its marketing and advertising of the water resistancy of its smartphones," the company said in a statement.

"We are also confident that we provide customers with free-of-charge remedies in a manner consistent with Samsung's obligations under its manufacturer warranty and the Australian Consumer Law."

This isn't the first time Samsung has been called out over its far-reaching waterproofing claims. Back in 2016, US' Consumer Reports said that the "rugged" Galaxy S7 Active - which Samsung touted as being "water-resistant in up to 5ft of water for up to 30 minutes" - went to Borksville when submerged. µ