iOS 13 will correct your wonky gaze in FaceTime calls

APPLE FANS OFTEN GAZE LOVINGLY at their iPhones, whispering sweet nothings like "it just works" and "think different". But if you happen to be as miserable and as bad at eye contact as we are, then Cupertino has you covered.

App designer Mike Rundle discovered that in the latest iOS 13 beta Apple has debuted the FaceTime Attention Correction feature. While this might sound like plans for Siri to slap you in the mug until you stare deep into the Face ID module, it's actually a way to correct your gaze during video calls so that the person on the other end of a FaceTime chat gets the impression you're looking at them rather than down at the screen.

Haven't tested this yet, but if Apple uses some dark magic to move my gaze to seem like I'm staring at the camera and not at the screen I will be flabbergasted. (New in beta 3!) pic.twitter.com/jzavLl1zts — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) July 2, 2019

Apple appears to do this through the use of ARKit, a suite of software tools for its developers and third-party software wranglers to make augmented reality apps for iOS.

Much like ARKit apps allow images to be superimposed over real-life things spied through an iPhone's camera, FaceTime Attention Correction looks to be superimposing a user's gaze so that they appear to be paying close attention to the person on the other end of the video call.

This appears to be a rather slick integration of AR tech and one that's likely enabled through using all the camera and sensor wizardry Apple plonks in the notch of the iPhone X and iPhone XS. But Tim Cook's Cupertino crew hasn't shed any technical light on how it's using FaceTime Attention Correction, or indeed the existence of the feature.

In many ways, it's a bit of a 'who cares' addition, as most iPhone fans were probably perfectly happy with the video calling FaceTime enables. But it does showcase the capabilities of ARKit.

Guys - "FaceTime Attention Correction" in iOS 13 beta 3 is wild.



Here are some comparison photos featuring @flyosity: https://t.co/HxHhVONsi1 pic.twitter.com/jKK41L5ucI — Will Sigmon (@WSig) July 2, 2019

And it also sort of paints a picture of the potential for AR tech to change the way we appear to others in a rather natural fashion.

Now we're spit-balling here but roll on say a decade into the future when we have a dystopian post-Brexit Britain run by a despotic floppy-haired buffoon, and that AR tech could be forced upon people to make them look happy and content rather than miserable and murderous.

That tech could then be used when dignitaries from the United States of Eurasia pop over to deliver some tea - as Blighty's stores run dry thanks to borked trade deals - so as to make it look like the British are showing a cheerful stiff upper lip attitude to the devastation caused to the country by letting half of it have a say in things in 2016 when they probably shouldn't have.

Or the tech could make video calls look very natural, and better deliver map directions, information and other AR bits. Time will tell. µ