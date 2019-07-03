Apple is gearing up to release an updated entry-level MacBook Pro

The slightly ignored base MacBook Pro 13 is set to get an upgrade

APPLE IS SET to update its entry-level MacBook Pro, according to a filing that popped up briefly on the Federal Communication Commission's website, The Verge reported.

The filing detailed what looks like a minor refresh to the 13in MacBook Pro, a Mac machine that's not received an update since 2017, while its Touch Bar-equipped brethren have had a nip and a tuck here and there.

Currently, the non-Touch Bar 13in MacBook Pro comes with a dual-core seventh-generation Core i5 processor, while its Touch Bar sporting siblings have access to eighth-gen processors in quad-core format.

With that in mind, we'd hazard a guess that an updated 13in entry-level MacBook Pro will come with Intel's latest slices of silicon. This will be a boon for anyone who's into the macOS ecosystem and wants a 'pro' laptop but doesn't want to fork out a heathy extra wad of cash for the OLED Touch Bar that hasn't exactly taken the world by storm.

We also reckon the updates will also see the entry-level MacBook Pro get Apple's latest take on the Butterfly keyboard mechanism, as previous generations have been prone to borkage from dust and other debris getting in between the keys and their trademark shallow travel.

Aside from that, we don't really expect to see much else in the way of an update. That's kind of a pity, as there are currently some very strong 13in Windows 10 laptops around that offer solid specs and interesting design features. And a redesigned yet relatively affordable 13in MacBook Pro would a good competitor for them, not that Apple probably cares about that given its dedicated Mac user following.

And with design guru Jony Ive leaving Apple, who knows what its next wave of MacBooks will end up looking like.

Here is what Apple design looks like without me: pic.twitter.com/3qdsewoWvy — ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) July 1, 2019

At the same time, there are still rumour swirling around the idea that Apple will showcase a 16in MacBook Pro model at some point this year or not, though there have been no filings to support that idea yet. µ