Futurebook offers a chilling vision of a deregulated social media future

THE HOTTEST social network right now is Futurebook.

What? You've never heard of it? You must check it out - all the cool people are there, and the interface is comfortably familiar. You can share photos and videos and tell everyone exactly what's on your mind in real time.

OK, we can't do this anymore.

Futurebook isn't a real social media site. It's a parody demo that gives you some scary insights into how your data will be used and abused if you don't keep it in check.

From the moment you arrive and try to type your first status, you can see that you'll be smothered by only being able to say positive things or you'll have to rephrase. Adverts are tailored unerringly towards you, with suggestions of things for that condition you've been researching and things to help you sleep because your smartwatch says you're not getting enough.

Political news is skewed towards telling you what you want to hear and there are ways to make the site load quicker in exchange for swapping your broadband provider for a Futurebook approved one.

The site is there to promote the work of the Open Rights Group, which has been fighting to prevent all these kinds of things from happening.

Matthew Rice, the Open Rights Group's Scotland director explains: "If we lose rights to free expression and privacy, the online world will begin to look a lot more like Futurebook - creepy, annoying and bland. Futurebook is a nightmare that Open Rights Group is determined to fight against."

This isn't the first time ORG has gone guerilla on us. In 2017, it placed fake job advertisements for porn 'checkers' in the employ of the government, making the point that to try and block it all would be like ‘painting the Forth Road Bridge'.

You can check it out for yourself at futurebook.co. Don't have nightmares, will you? μ