Nvidia finally takes the covers off its GeForce RTX 'Super' GPUs

NVIDIA HAS FINALLY taken the covers off its GeForce RTX Super line-up, which thanks to the spate of recent rumours have few surprises in store.

All three GeForce RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 cards will get Super versions that offer an improvement in speed; Nvidia is promising hikes of some 15 to 25 per cent depending on the hardware the graphics cards are paired with.

The RTX 2060 Super will come with 8GB of video RAM rather than the 6GB of its vanilla sibling, while the RTX 2080 Super will have a data bandwidth of 15.5Gbps, which trumps the normal RTX 2080's throughput of 14Gbps.

These are hardly massive gains over the non-Super cards, but Nvidia is keeping the pricing of the cards pretty much the same as their predecessors, which over time look likely to be phased out, though we suspect you might be able to pick them up for bargain prices once the Super cards knock them off their perch.

The RTX 2060 Super will be released on 9 July and will offer performance that's up to 22 per cent faster than the original RTX 2060, for a price of $399 (around £317) which is $50 more expensive than the RTX 2060.

The RTX 2070 Super will pop up on the same date, offering a 24 per cent performance hike over its predecessor for $499 (£396) which is the same price as the RTX 2070.

The RTX 2080 Super will come a little later on 23 July and will have up to a 15 per cent performance boost over its predecessor and will cost $699 (about £555) the same as the RTX 2080 at launch.

Give the RTX 2060 Super offers performance that's in the same ballpark of the more expensive vanilla RTX 2070, for people after a new GPU, it looks like pretty good value.

But the rest of the range looks a little complex. The rumours pointed towards the Super versions of the cards effectively bumping each card up a performance tier. Yet, that doesn't seem quite the case; the RTX Super cards are more powerful than their predecessors but don't all seem like they can quite punch into the performance arena of the card above them.

So in effect, Nvidia has a pretty comprehensive and confusing range of cards, with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at the top of the Turing-based graphics card pile and the GeForce GTX 1050 at the very bottom, and a whole swathe of cards in between.

This does mean Nvidia can cover pretty much every graphics area AMD is playing in, even with Team Red's reveal of the Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT. But benchmarks and real-world testing will be needed to not only see which cards offer the best performance but which offer the best performance for the money. µ