Microsoft's Windows 1.0 promo is one of the stranger things we've seen today

MICROSOFT HAS set the internet's collective tongue wagging after a series of announcements for Windows 1.0, first released in 1985.

A video posted to the company's social media accounts boasts of the "All New Windows 1.0". It even went as far as deleting old posts so you were left in no doubt that this was an important launch.

Introducing the all-new Windows 1.0, with MS-Dos Executive, Clock, and more!! 😲 💾 pic.twitter.com/guU4QxwsGG — Windows (@Windows) July 1, 2019

Except of course it wasn't. The 16-bit operating system, last updated 32 years ago is very different from the Windows of today. A calculator, a clock, Paint, Reversi and a file system that offered very little more than the MS-DOS environment it was designed to skin (this was long before the days it was built from the ground, up). Well, what do you expect for $99?

It doesn't stop there - Microsoft carried on the retro madness with contemporaneous adverts for the likes of MS Word and Flight Simulator.

So what the heck is going on? Well, there's a few theories, but the most likely seems to be that Microsoft is one of a number of companies that have signed a deal with Netflix to provide guerrilla advertising for the new series of Stranger Things due for release on 4 July, don't you know, and (drum-roll) is set in 1985, just like the adverts.

We already know that there's a specific sub-plot in the new series surrounding ‘New Coke', the disastrous reformulation of the world's favourite tooth-rotting liquid. It includes a very limited edition rollout of the drink in the States. Other brands playing the game include Burger King's ‘Upside Down Whopper' and Hasbro's retro-packaged Dungeons and Dragons' sets.

It seems likely, therefore, that Microsoft has taken the Netflix dollar too and done something really cool with it. Whether it becomes a plot point in the story too, remains to be seen, but we have a hunch that the gang get their first PC access in Season 3.

Reviews of the new series have been incredibly positive, and the links back to the big commercial icons of the time (for good and bad) just add to the atmosphere of Reaganomics/Thatcherism that permeated the times.

Of course, this could be utterly wrong - maybe Windows really is going back to basics. But somehow, we doubt it.

Now, as you've been very good, here's the real original TV advert for Windows 1.0 featuring Steve Balmer. You might want to turn your speakers down a bit. It's loud. μ