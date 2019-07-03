Samsung has reportedly finished un-borking the Galaxy Fold

SAMSUNG HAS REPORTEDLY finished redesigning its bork-prone Galaxy Fold, though it's unlikely to go on sale any time soon.

Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the design process, reports that Samsung has made two major design changes to the Galaxy Fold after earlier reviewers reported that screen went to Borksville on early units.

Firstly, the Galaxy Fold's protective layer - which was blamed for the screen malfunctioning after a number of reviewers peeled it off - has been extended, making it impossible to remove by hand. Samsung has also re-engineered the hinge, according to the report, "pushing it slightly upward from the screen to help stretch the film further when the phone opens."

The report states that the newly-redesigned Galaxy Fold will now head to a plant in Vietnam for assembly while the company debates a launch date. A release is unlikely imminent, though; Bloomberg notes that it's unlikely to debut alongside the Galaxy Note 10 on 7 August, and instead looks set to be released "in time for the crucial holiday season."

Bloomberg's report comes just a day after Samsung's CEO DJ Koh admitted that the beleaguered launch of the Fold was "embarrassing."

"It was embarrassing. I pushed it through before it was ready," he fessed. "I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery."

Adding weight to chatter that the Fold won't be arriving on shelves any time soon, Koh noted that while Samsung has "defined all of the issues and all of the problems", the Galaxy Fold still beds "a bit more time" before it's ready for prime time. µ