Cloudflare borkage hits ten per cent of the internet (including us)

A ‘NETWORK PERFORMANCE ISSUE' with Cloudflare took down as much as ten per cent of the internet today, including INQ and its sister sites at Incisive Media.

The UK, much of Europe and the east and west coasts of the US were particularly affected, according to DownDetector - which was also affected (oh, the ironing).

In a service status update on its website, the company admitted that it was grappling with a networking issue: "Cloudflare is observing network performance issues. Customers may be experiencing 502 errors while accessing sites on Cloudflare. We are working to mitigate impact to Internet users in this region."

Within the last hour, though, the company has updated its System Status, claiming to have rolled out a fix for the issue, and is now "monitoring the results".

It stated: "Cloudflare has implemented a fix for this issue and is currently monitoring the results. We will update the status once the issue is resolved."

Cloudflare is a content delivery network, founded in 2009. Today it claims the highest number of connections to internet exchange points of any network across the world. Cloudflare caches content to its edge locations, enabling organisations to deliver content faster and with less stress on their own networks.

In addition to content delivery, it also provides DDoS mitigation services and internet security services.

This is Cloudflare's second outage in just over a week. The first was blamed on third parties fiddling with things they didn't understand and was resolved very quickly.

Nevertheless, questions are now being asked about how Cloudflare is ensuring it meets the responsibilities of having so much key internet traffic passing through its servers.

INQ received a confirmation at 1558UK that the issue was now marked 'resolved' so we guess we'd better do some work. If it's still borked where you are, feel free to let us know. μ