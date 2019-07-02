Samsung Galaxy Fold borkage was 'embarrassing' to CEO DJ Koh

WE'VE ALL HAD things we've been embarrassed by; school photos, interview faux pas, and sleeping on the street after INQ drinks*. But Samsung's CEO DJ Koh is embarrassed by the Galaxy Fold.

What was meant to be the next step in phone evolutions was, reported The Independent, branded by Koh as "embarrassing", due to being blighted by durability problems mere weeks before its launch.

"I do admit I missed something on the foldable phone, but we are in the process of recovery," said Koh.

Kuo told reported that the Galaxy Fold was pushed to the market "before it was ready", leading to a foldable phone that got severely borked when put in the hands of tech reviews.

Our handset must have got lost in the mail (in fairness, it was mostly US journos that got one), but we saw plenty of pictures of the foldable phone popping up with screen problems and massive damage when folks tried to peel off what looked like a removable display protector only for it to transpire it was anything but.

The last we heard was the Galaxy Fold had all its problems ironed out as was ready to go. But a release date hasn't been forthcoming.

And while Koh noted that Samsung has "defined all of the issues and all of the problems", the Galaxy Fold still beds "a bit more time" before it's ready to go, though Koh did note that 2,000 devices have already been tested.

Huawei's Foldable phone the Mate X has yet to make it out into the wilds, despite claims it is in "final testing", so Samsung might still beat the Chinese company to the market. But the Mate X doesn't seem to be blighted by such problems from as far as we can see; when we saw it in action at MWC 2019, it looked surprisingly slick and complete, though not enough for us to get to touch it without close supervision.

Maybe Samsung should hire Jony Ive, who's quitting Apple, to take care of the design, as he's rather good at that. µ

(*speak for yourself, Roland)