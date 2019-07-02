BT announces its plans for 5G rollout that sounds strangely like EEs'

BEWILDERING LOGO PEDDLER BT has announced its plans for 5G rollout to compliment that of its sister brand EE.

BT 5G will roll out in the autumn for both residential and business customers, with the 16 ‘busiest' cities getting the first tranche of switch-on. By the end of the year, another 10 cities come online.

If that sounds somewhat familiar, that's because BT's mobile services piggy-back on EE anyway, which launched last month in 16 cities, with a further 10 by the end of the year. Who'd have thought?

BT's Marc Allera, CEO of the Consumer Division burbled: "We're bringing together the best fibre and mobile connections to help keep our customers connected, both on the go and at home. Launching 5G for BT customers will give them the opportunity to experience the fastest mobile speeds in the busiest areas of the UK, and our BT Plus customers will have the first opportunity to sign up for 5G."

Initially, the service will be offered to customers of BT Plus, the combined fibre and mobile offering from the company, backed by the existing 4G network to fall back on, and BT's Keep Connected guarantee, which means that if the fibre stops working, BT will offer unlimited mobile data and a 4G home hub until it gets fixed.

As with other networks, details on pricing remains vague but it's likely to be on a par with the comparatively higher price for EE's 5G services, compared to 4G.

There's no word of devices yet either (perhaps because they're waiting to see what happens with Huawei), and no details of how long the service will be exclusive to BT Plus customers.

